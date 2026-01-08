The Weekender: 3 fun things to do this weekend

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The weekend is upon us, and there are many fun things to do in San Antonio. TPR has a snapshot of what’s going on.

A screening of "Rear Window"

First off, on Saturday night, head to the Tobin Center, but go left to the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza because they’re showing Alfred Hitchcock’s "Rear Window" on the big screen outside.

For this highly acclaimed film, Hitchcock built an enormous set of New York City in miniature, including a 1954 era skyline in the distance. James Stewart and Grace Kelly star, and you can see it for free on Saturday night.

1 of 4 — Screenshot 2026-01-08 152426.jpg Still from the movie. Grace Kelly and James Stewart 2 of 4 — Screenshot 2026-01-08 150948.jpg The view from his back window. This entire scene is in a sound studio, not a neighborhood 3 of 4 — Screenshot 2026-01-08 151023.jpg James Stewart 4 of 4 — Screenshot 2026-01-08 150856.jpg Rear window

Jump-Start's 41st birthday

Also on Saturday night, there’s a party that the Jump-Start’s Marisela Barrera said they’re throwing as a birthday party: Jump-Start’s 41st Birthday. Here's a look at what’s going on.

“An audience member can expect to see an organization like the Conjunto Heritage Taller, and the next minute, you'll be seeing dance. And then the next maybe a drag, and then maybe the next minute is going to be some more dance comedians,” Barerra said. “All our performances are accessible in terms of pay what you want, from zero to as much as you'd like to donate,” she said.

Each artist has prepared a performance not to exceed four minutes.

“We have dozens of artists that come together as individuals and groups, and essentially, it's a little taste from each artist,” Barrera said.

1 of 4 — Performers.jpeg Jump Start performers EB Mota, Sarah Joy Thompson, Stephan Gaeth River Alchemy of Creative Arts Founders: EB Mota, Sarah Joy Thompson, Stephan Gaeth. Photo by Ben Thompson. 2 of 4 — image1.jpeg Dragonfly - featured performer. Storyteller. Photo by Gabriel Garcia 3 of 4 — image5.jpeg Marisela Barrera Photo by Gabriel Garcia. 4 of 4 — image0.jpeg Fred Himes - featured performer. Musician/Storyteller Anthony Garcia

'The Quilt' from Musical Bridges Around the World

Then on Sunday evening at 7, Musical Bridges Around the World has created another free event at the San Fernando Cathedral. Suhail Arastu explains the event’s origins, which was a movie.

“The Quilt is actually a film that was made through our Musical Sprouts program to share the history, the culture and the rich heritage of African American music as an influence on American music.”

This new event is a result of "The Quilt."

1 of 3 — Screenshot 2026-01-08 153505.jpg Choir sings at San Fernando Cathedral performance Robert Michaelson 2 of 3 — Screenshot 2026-01-08 153431.jpg Choir Sings at San Fernando Robert Michaelson 3 of 3 — Screenshot 2026-01-08 153307.jpg The Quilt Robert Michaelson photo

“We've decided to start an annual concert in partnership with Dreamweek in January every year called 'The Quilt,' where we invite different musicians that represent African American music to our historic cathedral, for a Sunday concert,” Arastu said.

The concert’s free, but they ask that you register at musicalbridges.org.

Official Trailer - The Quilt: A Living History of African American Music