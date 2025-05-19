Brighten up your summer with these 2 new shows on TPR

TPR welcomes the return of Sam Sanders to the airwaves with The Sam Sanders Show.

It’s about the things we obsess over in our free time: TV and movies, music and celebrities, internet and memes, and the people who make it. No topic is too big or small. And nothing’s off limits. The Sam Sanders Show from KCRW is your weekly destination for all things fun.

Sanders, a South Texas native and graduate of the University of the Incarnate Word, was previously the host of NPR’s It’s Been a Minute and Vulture’s podcast Into It.

Tune in for The Sam Sanders Show on TPR, Saturdays at 11 a.m. beginning May 24.

Also debuting on TPR this month is This Old House Radio Hour, a weekly deep dive into the art, science, and soul of home renovation. Hosted by This Old House editor Jenn Largesse and featuring all your favorite TOH experts, each episode blends practical advice with rich storytelling.

Jenn Largesse hosts This Old House Radio Hour.

Whether you’re tackling a DIY project, renovating a historic home, or simply fascinated by the way we shape—and are shaped by—the spaces we live in, this show has something for you.

This Old House Radio Hour airs Saturdays at 1:00 p.m. beginning May 24. The New Yorker Radio Hour moves to Sundays at 8:00 p.m.

We hope that you enjoy these new additions to the TPR broadcast lineup! As always, your feedback and letters are welcome, write anytime to letters@tpr.org.