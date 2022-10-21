© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Los Juanos Live at the Lonesome Lounge Sessions | TPR Music

Texas Public Radio | By Rob Martinez
Published October 21, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT
los juanos - 1920x1080.png
OSCAR MORENO
/

Los Juanos are Puro San Antonio. If you heard that term before but needed a definition - they are it. Inspired by tradition but blazing their own trails. They are a Tejano band made up of indie rockers, Baldemar and Werito. You may have also heard the genre ‘Tejano’ before - but not like this. Baldemar and Werito approach the beloved genre with a creative nod to their other influences of indie rock, folk and electronic music.

Presented by Real Ale Brewing and Hill Law Firm with support from Tobin Entertainment. Made possible by Period Modern, Do210 and The Lonesome Rose.

Directed by: Jacob Glombowski

Produced by: Roberto Adrian Martinez

Photography: Oscar Moreno

Sound: Alfie De la Garza

Cameras: Clayton Price and Jacob Glombowski

Edited by Roberto Adrian Martinez and Jacob Glombowski

Color: Jacob Glombowski

los juanos 2 - 1920x1080.png
1 of 9  — los juanos 2 - 1920x1080.png
OSCAR MORENO
los juanos 9 - 1920x1080.png
2 of 9  — los juanos 9 - 1920x1080.png
OSCAR MORENO
los juanos 3 - 1920x1080.png
3 of 9  — los juanos 3 - 1920x1080.png
los juanos 4 - 1920x1080.png
4 of 9  — los juanos 4 - 1920x1080.png
los juanos 5 - 1920x1080.png
5 of 9  — los juanos 5 - 1920x1080.png
los juanos 6 - 1920x1080.png
6 of 9  — los juanos 6 - 1920x1080.png
los juanos 7 - 1920x1080.png
7 of 9  — los juanos 7 - 1920x1080.png
los juanos 8 - 1920x1080.png
8 of 9  — los juanos 8 - 1920x1080.png
los juanos 10 - 1920x1080.png
9 of 9  — los juanos 10 - 1920x1080.png

Tags
Lonesome Lounge SessionsTPR Music
Rob Martinez
See stories by Rob Martinez