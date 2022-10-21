Los Juanos Live at the Lonesome Lounge Sessions | TPR Music

Los Juanos are Puro San Antonio. If you heard that term before but needed a definition - they are it. Inspired by tradition but blazing their own trails. They are a Tejano band made up of indie rockers, Baldemar and Werito. You may have also heard the genre ‘Tejano’ before - but not like this. Baldemar and Werito approach the beloved genre with a creative nod to their other influences of indie rock, folk and electronic music.

Directed by: Jacob Glombowski

Produced by: Roberto Adrian Martinez

Photography: Oscar Moreno

Sound: Alfie De la Garza

Cameras: Clayton Price and Jacob Glombowski

Edited by Roberto Adrian Martinez and Jacob Glombowski

Color: Jacob Glombowski