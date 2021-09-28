Special Performances
We had the pleasure of attending an Echo Bridge show with Sam Gendel and Jesse Jenkins. The Echo Bridge is an 87 year old bridge on the banks of the San Antonio river and now serves as a venue for a unique live music experience.
HoneyBunny - performing live in the Malú & Carlos Alvarez Studio & Theater at TPR's Viva Telethon, May 8, 2021.
Nuevo - performing "No Me Di Cuenta", "77", and "Have our Fun" at TPR's ¡Viva! Telethon, May 8th 2021
San Antonio's Poet Laureate, Andrea 'Vocab' Sanderson & The Foreign Arm perform live at TPR's Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater for DreamWeek 2021.
Carbon Lily performing live at The McNay Art Museum.
Bill Baird performing "We'll Meet Again Someday, Or We Won't" at TPR's ¡Viva! Telethon, May 8th 2021
Dr. Maria Zentella, Social Anthropologist, and Binisa Zentella, Folklorist, perform pieces from "Laredito, Story and Songs of the First Mexican American Barrio of San Antonio 1722-1972."
"Spanish Dance No. 2" by Enrique Granados. Arranged for string trio by Lynne Latham.
"Sentimental Waltz" from 'Poetic Waltzes' by Enrique Granados. Arranged for string trio by Carole Neuen-Rabinowitz.
Streaming from the Carlos and Malu Alvarez Theater, Texas Public Radio presents Agarita with special guest, Andrea Vocab Sanderson, San Antonio's Poet Laureate.