Big Bill Live at the Lonesome Lounge Sessions

Brace yourself for this Big Bill performance. Who is Big Bill? Austin’s part beautiful, part ridiculous freak-punk four-piece take us from numbness to exhilaration, even while the world’s crumbling before us. Enjoy this Lonesome Lounge Session!

Presented by TPR Music and Real Ale Brewing with support from, Hill Law Firm and Tobin Entertainment. Made possible by Period Modern, Do210, and The Lonesome Rose.

Directed by: Jacob Glombowski

Produced by: Roberto Adrian Martinez

Photography: Oscar Moreno

Sound: Daison De Rijk (Jet Bass Studios)

Cameras: Clayton Price and Jacob Glombowski

Edited by Roberto Adrian Martinez and Jacob Glombowski

Color: Jacob Glombowski