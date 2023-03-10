Big Bill Live at the Lonesome Lounge Sessions
Brace yourself for this Big Bill performance. Who is Big Bill? Austin’s part beautiful, part ridiculous freak-punk four-piece take us from numbness to exhilaration, even while the world’s crumbling before us. Enjoy this Lonesome Lounge Session!
Presented by TPR Music and Real Ale Brewing with support from, Hill Law Firm and Tobin Entertainment. Made possible by Period Modern, Do210, and The Lonesome Rose.
Directed by: Jacob Glombowski
Produced by: Roberto Adrian Martinez
Photography: Oscar Moreno
Sound: Daison De Rijk (Jet Bass Studios)
Cameras: Clayton Price and Jacob Glombowski
Edited by Roberto Adrian Martinez and Jacob Glombowski
Color: Jacob Glombowski