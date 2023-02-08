Daniel Romano and Carson McHone Live at the Lonesome Lounge Sessions

Daniel Romano’s Outfit is power pop rock group that sounds like Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue if the backing band was made up of members of the New York Dolls.

Carson McHone is a fabulous singer/songwriter from Austin, Texas. Her live set blends roots, country and folk music - she takes these traditional genres and blends them with melodic rock steeped in 70’s psychedelia.

Presented by Real Ale Brewing and Hill Law Firm with support from Tobin Entertainment. Made possible by Period Modern, Do210 and The Lonesome Rose.

Produced by: Roberto Adrian Martinez

Directed by: Jacob Glombowski

Photography: Chris Stokes

Sound: Alfie De La Garza

Cameras: Clayton Price and Jacob Glombowski

Edited by: Roberto Adrian Martinez and Jacob Glombowski

Color: Jacob Glombowski