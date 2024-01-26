Nicky Diamonds live at the Lonesome Lounge Sessions

Nicky Diamonds is a country singer and songwriter from San Antonio. This session showcases his music solo with an acoustic guitar. It's like his own version 'Live from the Old Quarter.' Featuring an on-stage interview with Rob Martinez from TPR. Live from San Antone at The Lonesome Rose. Made possible Period Modern.

Produced by: Roberto Adrian Martinez

Directed by: Jacob Glombowski

Photography: Oscar Moreno

Sound: Alfie De La Garza

Cameras: Clayton Price and Jacob Glombowski

Edited by: Roberto Adrian Martinez and Jacob Glombowski