Nicky Diamonds live at the Lonesome Lounge Sessions
Nicky Diamonds is a country singer and songwriter from San Antonio. This session showcases his music solo with an acoustic guitar. It's like his own version 'Live from the Old Quarter.' Featuring an on-stage interview with Rob Martinez from TPR. Live from San Antone at The Lonesome Rose. Made possible Period Modern.
Produced by: Roberto Adrian Martinez
Directed by: Jacob Glombowski
Photography: Oscar Moreno
Sound: Alfie De La Garza
Cameras: Clayton Price and Jacob Glombowski
Edited by: Roberto Adrian Martinez and Jacob Glombowski
Oscar Moreno / TPR
Oscar Moreno / TPR
Oscar Moreno / TPR