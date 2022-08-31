Little Mazarn Live at the Lonesome Lounge Sessions

Little Mazarn, a folk group from Austin, creates a sound described as “a cool float a few feet above the ground through a dimly lit, almost familiar forest.” The group came to perform at the Lonesome Rose at the end of spring - just in time for swimming in the cool rivers of Texas.

Their new album, Texas River Song is out now. Little Mazarn is one of the most creative groups currently making music in the Lone Star State.

This live session is presented by TPR Music and Real Ale Brewing Co. with support from Hill Law Firm, Tobin Entertainment and Do210. Made possible by Period Modern and The Lonesome Rose.

Directed by: Jacob Glombowski

Produced by: Roberto Adrian Martinez

Photography: Miranda McCardle

Sound: Alfie De la Garza

Cameras: Clayton Price, Jacob Glombowski and Noah Slavin

Edited by Roberto Adrian Martinez and Jacob Glombowski

Color: Jacob Glombowski

Tori Pool, TPR Events Manager

Robert V. Salluce, VP of Marketing and Communications

