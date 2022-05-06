Bill Callahan Live at Confluence Park | The Lonesome Lounge Sessions

Welcome to this special episode of the Lonesome Lounge Sessions, taped live at Confluence Park in San Antonio. We're back again with the one and only, Bill Callahan. @Drag City #billcallahan #lonesomeloungesession #confluencepark

1 of 5 — 720A6005.jpg 2 of 5 — 720A6102.jpg 3 of 5 — 720A6143.jpg 4 of 5 — 720A6177 (1).jpg 5 of 5 — 720A6719.jpg

Presented by Real Ale Brewing and Hill Law Firm with support from Tobin Entertainment.

Made possible by Period Modern, Do210 and The Lonesome Rose.

In partnership with San Antonio River Foundation and San Antonio Parks Foundation

Directed by: Jacob Glombowski

Produced by: Roberto Adrian Martinez

Photography: Oscar Moreno

Sound: Brant Sankey and Alfie De la Garza

Cameras: Clayton Price and Jacob Glombowski

AC/PA: Noah Slavin and Tori Pool

Edited by Roberto Adrian Martinez and Jacob Glombowski

Color: Jacob Glombowski

