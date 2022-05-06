© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bill Callahan Live at Confluence Park | The Lonesome Lounge Sessions

Texas Public Radio | By Rob Martinez
Published May 6, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT
Bill Callahan at Confluence Park 2
Oscar Moreno
/

Welcome to this special episode of the Lonesome Lounge Sessions, taped live at Confluence Park in San Antonio. We're back again with the one and only, Bill Callahan. @Drag City #billcallahan #lonesomeloungesession #confluencepark

720A6005.jpg
1 of 5  — 720A6005.jpg
720A6102.jpg
2 of 5  — 720A6102.jpg
720A6143.jpg
3 of 5  — 720A6143.jpg
720A6177 (1).jpg
4 of 5  — 720A6177 (1).jpg
720A6719.jpg
5 of 5  — 720A6719.jpg

Presented by Real Ale Brewing and Hill Law Firm with support from Tobin Entertainment.

Made possible by Period Modern, Do210 and The Lonesome Rose.

In partnership with San Antonio River Foundation and San Antonio Parks Foundation

Directed by: Jacob Glombowski
Produced by: Roberto Adrian Martinez
Photography: Oscar Moreno
Sound: Brant Sankey and Alfie De la Garza
Cameras: Clayton Price and Jacob Glombowski
AC/PA: Noah Slavin and Tori Pool
Edited by Roberto Adrian Martinez and Jacob Glombowski
Color: Jacob Glombowski

Tags

Lonesome Lounge SessionsTPR Music
Rob Martinez
See stories by Rob Martinez