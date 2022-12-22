Chavela live at the Lonesome Lounge Sessions
Chavela is a group led by Isabel Paillao. Their sound - Indie R&B with sweet,soulful harmonies backed by a tight, groovin' band. Enjoy this Lonesome Lounge Session! Presented by Real Ale Brewing and Hill Law Firm with support from Tobin Entertainment. Made possible by Period Modern, Do210 and The Lonesome Rose.
Directed by: Jacob Glombowski
Produced by: Roberto Adrian Martinez
Photography: Kristin Quintanilla
Sound: Alfie De La Garza
Cameras: Clayton Price and Jacob Glombowski
Edited by: Roberto Adrian Martinez and Jacob Glombowski
Color: Jacob Glombowski
1 of 4 — Chavela-2.png
Kristin Quintanilla / Texas Public Radio
2 of 4 — Chavela-5.png
Kristin Quintanilla / Texas Public Radio
3 of 4 — Chavela-4.png
Kristin Quintanilla / Texas Public Radio
4 of 4 — Chavela-3.png
Kristin Quintanilla / Texas Public Radio