Chavela live at the Lonesome Lounge Sessions

Chavela is a group led by Isabel Paillao. Their sound - Indie R&B with sweet,soulful harmonies backed by a tight, groovin' band. Enjoy this Lonesome Lounge Session! Presented by Real Ale Brewing and Hill Law Firm with support from Tobin Entertainment. Made possible by Period Modern, Do210 and The Lonesome Rose.

Directed by: Jacob Glombowski

Produced by: Roberto Adrian Martinez

Photography: Kristin Quintanilla

Sound: Alfie De La Garza

Cameras: Clayton Price and Jacob Glombowski

Edited by: Roberto Adrian Martinez and Jacob Glombowski

Color: Jacob Glombowski