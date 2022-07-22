Noah Slavin

LQ & Smeazy combine mastery of lyrical Hip Hop and Soul Music to form the sound of MC². Both prior military members, the duo got their start in Washington, DC, and now reside in San Antonio, TX. Alongside their 5pc Band, The S.O.U.L. (Sounds of Universal Love), they deliver a energetic, and dynamic live set. The band's diversity covers everything from traditional Boom Bap, to Neo-Soul, Trap-Soul, Jazz, Blues, and R&B.