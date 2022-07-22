Noah Slavin
Dance floor ready, the cumbia-centric El Combo Oscuro brings you originals from Austin via veterans from El Tule, Hard Proof, Del Toros and low-end sounds honed in NOLA. Monterrey-inspired at moments, the melodies are driven by vintage keys, psychedelic guitar, and a thumping rhythm section. The combo performed for our first in-person Summer Night City event series, live at Legacy Park in downtown San Antonio.
Favorite Son is an Americana/Country Rock band from San Antonio, Texas. The musical diversity of each member adds a different element to the band’s sound, resulting in something new, yet rooted in the classics. Their influences are found in alt-country, blues, jazz, and Latin music.
LQ & Smeazy combine mastery of lyrical Hip Hop and Soul Music to form the sound of MC². Both prior military members, the duo got their start in Washington, DC, and now reside in San Antonio, TX. Alongside their 5pc Band, The S.O.U.L. (Sounds of Universal Love), they deliver a energetic, and dynamic live set. The band's diversity covers everything from traditional Boom Bap, to Neo-Soul, Trap-Soul, Jazz, Blues, and R&B.
A big-band brass ensemble that brings the sounds of San Antonio, TX blended with New Orleans Jazz, Funk, and Rock. The band performed at Legacy Park downtown San Antonio on June 2nd, 2022.
A networking workshop dedicated to understanding the future of music technology, copyright law, entertainment law, obtaining royalties, and navigation of music streaming services.