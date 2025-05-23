The Official Return of SNC On Air! Best of SA Local Music + Mypilotis interview!

We're back! The official return on SNC on Air with your host, Noah Slavin

Season 2: Episode 1

This episode of Summer Night City: On Air features performances and music from San Antonio locals: Mypilotis, Chavela, Volcán, Haunt Me, Powdered Wig Machine, and Mariachi Azteca de America. Live performances were recorded at TPR downtown San Antonio during Summer Night City! Be sure to tune in and relive the magic!

Don't miss an exclusive interview with Chesca from Mypilotis, set to perform on June 5th at Summer Night City (2025) with MyPilotis + Elnuh

And be sure to check out Summer Night City (2025) every Thursday from 6:00pm-9:30pm throughout all of June at Texas Public Radio headquarters! The event is FREE and fun for the whole family! Located at 321 W Commerce St.

Tracklist:

Don't Forget Me - Chavela

The Way I See You - Mypilotis

Condor Andino - Volcán

Porro De San Anto - Volcán

Ojos Bellos - Volcán

El Rey - Mariachi Azteca de America

La Bamba - Mariachi Azteca de America

Is That All There Is? - Powdered Wig Machine

You're My Favorite Work of Art - Haunt Me

Get ready, San Antonio! Summer Night City (2025) is about to drop, bringing the hottest FREE weekly music series to Texas Public Radio Headquarters (321 W. Commerce St.). Every Thursday in June, we're kicking off at 6 PM with the vibrant Last Chance Market, featuring DJs, delicious food, amazing artists, and cool vendors. Then, from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM, prepare for two hours of incredible live local music. Don't miss the ultimate summer party!