The Party Continues! Music from Daniel Leon, Los de Esta Noche, HoneyBunny, Conwaythewhale, Mr. Funkateer and more!

The Party Continues! You're tuned into Summer Night City On Air with your host, Noah Slavin

Season 2: Episode 4

This episode of Summer Night City: On Air features performances and music from San Antonio locals: Los de Esta Noche, Conwaythewhale, Pochos Chidos, Mr. Funkateer, HoneyBunny, Daniel Leon, and The Wild Sweet

Live performances were recorded at TPR downtown San Antonio & at Legacy Park during Summer Night City! Be sure to tune in and relive the magic!

Don't miss the continuation of Summer Night City (2025) on June 19th, 2025.

And be sure to check out Summer Night City (2025) every Thursday from 6:00pm-9:30pm throughout all of June at Texas Public Radio headquarters! The event is FREE and fun for the whole family! Located at 321 W Commerce St.

Track List:

1903 - Los de Esta Noche

Sin Nombre - Los de Esta Noche

Odysseus - Conwaythewhale

Heaven's Waitin' - Conwaythewhale

Contortion - Pochos Chidos

Playa Linda - Pochos Chidos

Can't Find The Funk - Mr. Funkateer

Good Time - Mr. Funkateer

Stick 2 the Facts - HoneyBunny

Forever - HoneyBunny

Moving On - Daniel Leon

The Way It Feels - The Wild Sweet

Get ready, San Antonio! Summer Night City (2025) is about to drop, bringing the hottest FREE weekly music series to Texas Public Radio Headquarters (321 W. Commerce St.). Every Thursday in June, we're kicking off at 6 PM with the vibrant Last Chance Market, featuring DJs, delicious food, amazing artists, and cool vendors. Then, from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM, prepare for two hours of incredible live local music. Don't miss the ultimate summer party!