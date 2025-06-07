Elise Road, Brandon Padier & Black Gold, Mary Maria, Daniel Miller & the Red Roses, Joaquin and the Glowliners and more + New Music from Los Desechos

More LIVE LOCAL MUSIC! You're tuned into Summer Night City On Air with your host, Noah Slavin

Season 2: Episode 2

This episode of Summer Night City: On Air features performances and music from San Antonio locals: Elise Road, Brandon Padier & Black Gold, Mary Maria, Daniel Miller & the Red Roses, Joaquin and the Glowliners, Michael J. and The Foxes + New Music from Los Desechos

Live performances were recorded at TPR downtown San Antonio during Summer Night City! Be sure to tune in and relive the magic!

Don't miss the continuation of Summer Night City (2025) on June 12th.

And be sure to check out Summer Night City (2025) every Thursday from 6:00pm-9:30pm throughout all of June at Texas Public Radio headquarters! The event is FREE and fun for the whole family! Located at 321 W Commerce St.

Track List:

Don't Leave Me Wondering - Brandon Padier & Black Gold

The Hardest Thing - Brandon Padier & Black Gold

Paper Moon - Brandon Padier & Black Gold

Hinder - Joaquin and the Glowliners

I Remember - Joaquin and the Glowliners

Daisies- Elise Road

Dodging Bullets - Daniel Miller & The Red Roses

Unblinded - Mary Maria

Always Reminded - Mary Maria

Bonnet - Michael J. and the Foxes

Get ready, San Antonio! Summer Night City (2025) is about to drop, bringing the hottest FREE weekly music series to Texas Public Radio Headquarters (321 W. Commerce St.). Every Thursday in June, we're kicking off at 6 PM with the vibrant Last Chance Market, featuring DJs, delicious food, amazing artists, and cool vendors. Then, from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM, prepare for two hours of incredible live local music. Don't miss the ultimate summer party!

