© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

TPR Music Artist Spotlight: Missy Dabice of Mannequin Pussy

Texas Public Radio | By Kristin Quintanilla,
Noah Slavin
Published October 1, 2024 at 4:59 PM CDT
Martin Bannister

In this TPR Music Artist Spotlight, we sat down to chat with Missy Dabice of Mannequin Pussy in anticipation of their upcoming Texas tour dates!

We discuss Missy's pre-tour planning, her experiences in Texas, her favorite track off the "I Got Heaven" album, her journey as a vocalist and performer, her on-set experiences shooting for the "I Got Heaven" music video and album cover, her personal taste in music, and more!

Get tickets for Mannequin Pussy's upcoming tour dates at https://mannequinpussy.com

10/4/24 at Austin City Limits in Austin, TX
10/5/24 at Cine El Rey in McAllen, TX
10/7/24 at Lowbrow Palace in El Paso, TX

Check out more TPR Music Artist Spotlight interviews at https://www.tpr.org/artist-spotlight
Tags
Arts & Culture TPR Music
Kristin Quintanilla
Kristin Quintanilla is the Marketing Associate at Texas Public Radio.
See stories by Kristin Quintanilla
Noah Slavin
Noah Slavin is the Marketing Coordinator at Texas Public Radio.
See stories by Noah Slavin