TPR Music Artist Spotlight: Missy Dabice of Mannequin Pussy

In this TPR Music Artist Spotlight, we sat down to chat with Missy Dabice of Mannequin Pussy in anticipation of their upcoming Texas tour dates!

We discuss Missy's pre-tour planning, her experiences in Texas, her favorite track off the "I Got Heaven" album, her journey as a vocalist and performer, her on-set experiences shooting for the "I Got Heaven" music video and album cover, her personal taste in music, and more!

Get tickets for Mannequin Pussy's upcoming tour dates at https://mannequinpussy.com

10/4/24 at Austin City Limits in Austin, TX

10/5/24 at Cine El Rey in McAllen, TX

10/7/24 at Lowbrow Palace in El Paso, TX

Check out more TPR Music Artist Spotlight interviews at https://www.tpr.org/artist-spotlight

