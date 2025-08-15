Musical Bridges Around The World set to begin its 28th season in San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

For the last 28 years, San Antonio-based Musical Bridges Around The World has invited exceptional musicians and groups to play in the Alamo City.

Musical Bridges’ Anya Grokhovski said everyone is invited: “All the concerts are free and open to the public as always. At the request of the audiences, we added another concert, which will be now total seven. So we will have three at [Pearl's Stable Hall] and four at San Fernando Cathedral.”

Pearl's Stable Hall is the building where the horses that delivered trailers filled with Pearl beer kegs once lived. That structure has been heavily modified and now is a popular place for music and other events.

Courtesy photo / Liudmila Jeremies Kinan Azmeh

For the last 27 years San Antonians have enjoyed six Musical Bridges concerts a year. They have invited all kinds of different musicians, from classical music to jazz to music that’s hard to classify.

Grokhovski said the new season starts in October. “We're opening our 28th season at Pearl Stables on Oct. 12, and it's going to be old friend of ours, Kinan Azmeh and his City Band,” she explained. “I first met Kinan when Silk Road Ensemble performed in San Antonio.”

Grokhovski added that his music is expressive.

“When he plays it like he tells you the story. You forget that it's [a] clarinet. You forget that it's a concert. You forget that it's music,” she said. “You just hear this ancient sounds of [a] Middle Eastern wooden instrument. It goes beyond classical music training or any other kind of training. It's just like, through his instruments, he is like speaking straight to your soul.”

All Musical Bridges concerts are free, but ticket seekers need to go to MusicalBridges.org so that organizers know how many people are coming. The concerts will run through next April.