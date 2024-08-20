Summer Night City: Any Color You Like & INOHA

With performances by Any Color You Like and INOHA, Summer Night City witnessed one of our biggest turnouts this season with almost 300 people in attendance at the Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theatre & Studio inside TPR HQ. Summer Night City is TPR's live, free concert series hosted every Thursday night in June and July. Each week, two artists take the stage and play for the community, accompanied by food trucks, drinks, and local vendors from Last Chance Market. Catch our future Summer Night City performances at TPR Headquarters, located at 321 W. Commerce in the heart of San Antonio.

Originating in San Antonio, Any Color You Like is sweeping the South Texas music scene with their combination of indie, prog, alternative, and psychedelic fusion that provides their unparalleled style. They aspire to take listeners on a journey of sound, with intricate rock epics, ripping guitar solos, sweaty sax melodies, and delicate violin harmonies. They're also no stranger to good ol' fashioned indie-soul jams. Currently playing around the Greater San Antonio and Austin area, you can catch them performing at Vibes Event Center with Strawberry Girls on Wednesday September 18th, 2024. Listen to their latest release Indigo on music streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

Oscar Moreno/ Texas Public Radio

Established in 2023, INOHA has had an exponential growth in their popularity with fan bases beyond the Alamo City like in Los Angeles, Chicago, and on the other side of the pond in London. The indie rock band with impactful vocals, intricate guitar work, solid baselines, and lyrics that will stay stuck in your head create a fresh take on the indie rock genre with sounds that entice any music lover to stop and listen to a track or two. Listen to their debut album ALOHA INOHA on music streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music .

Oscar Moreno/ Texas Public Radio

Huge thanks to our sponsors: City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture, 80/20 Foundation, Sound City Productions, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

See more photos from Any Color You Like and INOHA at Summer Night City here .

Catch up with these live performances and more from this summer here on our YouTube playlist below!

