Summer Night City: Mr. Pidge & The Whale

Saving the best for last, we wrapped up Summer Night City 2024 with amazing performances by Mr. Pidge and The Whale at TPR Headquarters. Summer Night City is TPR's live, free concert series hosted every Thursday night in June and July. Each week, two artists take the stage and play for the community, accompanied by food trucks, drinks, and local vendors from Last Chance Market. Catch our future Summer Night City performances at TPR Headquarters, located at 321 W. Commerce in the heart of San Antonio.

Indie jazz group Mr. Pidge introduces a funky, soulful, new age jazz sound to a fast-growing audience. With beautiful vocal harmonies, sax and violin arrangements, reverb guitars and groovy bass-lines, Mr. Pidge is sure to bring you cool vibes and smooth sounds. Listen to Mr. Pidge on music streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music .

Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio

The Whale brings an experimental, creative, jazz sound to the Texas music scene performing with an abundance of energy with every song. The Whale brings a unique style to experimental jazz, reminiscent of early Coltrane and Max Roach, with a modern approach. Keep up with Kory Cook from The Whale on Instagram

Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio

Thank you for an amazing summer of Summer Night City 2024 and for showing your constant support by being here every week. We look forward to seeing you all again soon!

Huge thanks to our sponsors: City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture, 80/20 Foundation, Sound City Productions, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

See more photos from Mr. Pidge and The Whale at Summer Night City here.

Catch up with these live performances and more from this summer here on our YouTube playlist below!

