Yvette Benavides is the managing editor of TPR News and the host of the "Book Public" podcast. She also co-hosts "The Lonely Voice with Peter Orner," a podcast about short stories. She has served as the Spanish-language editor for TPR since 2020. She was the 2024 recipient of the Dobie Paisano fellowship and residency program and is professor emerita of English and creative writing at Our Lady of the Lake University. She served as an editor-at-large with Trinity University Press. She is a founding member of the advisory council of the San Antonio Book Festival and serves on the editorial boards of Story magazine and Asterix journal. She co-authored the book San Antonio 365: On This Day in History with David Martin Davies. Her essays and stories have been published widely, including in the Bellevue Literary Review, Oh, Reader, Creative Nonfiction and Huizache magazines. Her radio commentaries have been recognized with First Amendment awards from the Society of Professional Journalists Fort Worth Chapter and from the Public Media Journalists Association. She was a Scripps Howard fellow in entrepreneurial journalism and a PRX Knight Foundation fellow in podcasting. With David Martin Davies, she was a 2022 USC Center for Health Journalism fellow in reporting on healthy equity and health systems. She was a longtime book reviewer for the San Antonio Express News.