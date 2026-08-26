Yvette BenavidesManaging Editor, TPR News
Yvette Benavides is the managing editor of TPR News and the host of the "Book Public" podcast. She also co-hosts "The Lonely Voice with Peter Orner," a podcast about short stories. She has served as the Spanish-language editor for TPR since 2020. She was the 2024 recipient of the Dobie Paisano fellowship and residency program and is professor emerita of English and creative writing at Our Lady of the Lake University. She served as an editor-at-large with Trinity University Press. She is a founding member of the advisory council of the San Antonio Book Festival and serves on the editorial boards of Story magazine and Asterix journal. She co-authored the book San Antonio 365: On This Day in History with David Martin Davies. Her essays and stories have been published widely, including in the Bellevue Literary Review, Oh, Reader, Creative Nonfiction and Huizache magazines. Her radio commentaries have been recognized with First Amendment awards from the Society of Professional Journalists Fort Worth Chapter and from the Public Media Journalists Association. She was a Scripps Howard fellow in entrepreneurial journalism and a PRX Knight Foundation fellow in podcasting. With David Martin Davies, she was a 2022 USC Center for Health Journalism fellow in reporting on healthy equity and health systems. She was a longtime book reviewer for the San Antonio Express News.
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Stephanie Vaughn’s “Able, Baker, Charlie, Dog,” is a sharp, tender story about family, memory and the limits of understanding we experience in childhood — and that open up for us when we look back as adults. A daughter looks back on life with her father and tries to piece together the man he was, the man he wanted to be and the father she remembers.
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A look at how parents in one program in San Antonio use everyday conversations and experiences outside the home to build the language skills that form the foundation for literacy.
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Frida Fest celebrated its 10th anniversary over the weekend. It included vendors, mariachi, folklorico, art, and a Frida Kahlo look-alike contest.
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What happens when admiration turns into envy — and envy takes hold of an entire life? Yvette Benavides and Peter Orner discuss José Emilio Pacheco’s haunting short story, “The Claw.”
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Michael Cunningham, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Hours, discusses his new book, Unsayable: A Life in Writing, and the mysteries of memory, imagination and storytelling.
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Investigaciones demuestran que los padres de familia desempeñan un papel fundamental en el desarrollo del lenguaje, la comunicación y la lectoescritura temprana de los niños a través de interacciones cotidianas. Texas Public Radio explora cómo un programa de San Antonio pone a los padres en el centro del aprendizaje de sus hijos, convirtiéndolos en socios activos.
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Research shows fathers play an important role in helping children build language, communication and early literacy skills through everyday interactions. Texas Public Radio explores how one San Antonio program centers fathers as active partners in their children's learning.
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What does it mean to love a place — and still long to leave it? In Alistair MacLeod’s haunting short story “The Boat,” a son struggles between family, tradition and the pull of a different life. On this episode of The Lonely Voice, we explore a powerful story about the sea, sacrifice and the choices that shape who we become.
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In this interview, Ruth Ozeki talks about writing stories, publishing a story collection at age 70, the supremely skilled ways she can write about a range of characters in diverse places, the trunk full of ideas around stories and loss and, of course, typing.
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Across San Antonio, schools and nonprofits are exploring how helping parents and children build literacy skills together can improve outcomes for both generations.