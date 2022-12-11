© 2022 Texas Public Radio
The Ghost of Frank J. Robinson

Episode 5 – Dorothy’s Story

Published December 11, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST
Frank’s widow Dorothy Redus Robinson recorded two oral histories where she spoke about her life, love and legacy.

Dorothy talks about how racial injustice was so much a part of life in East Texas that she didn’t realize until she married Frank that it could be challenged and changed.

Dorothy shares the history of her grandmother, who was enslaved and how she came to Texas. And she explains why Frank insisted that voting rights was critically important to make change.

