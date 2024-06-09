Eddie and the Valiants, Los de Esta Noche, and more on SNC

Our all summer local music party continues with another episode of Summer Night City On Air: A weekly mini-series dedicated to broadcasting the live performances captured at Summer Night City on 89.1 FM KSTX in San Antonio. Tune in live from 7-8pm CST!

Your host Noah Slavin talks about all things SNC, and feature exclusive live performances that can’t be found anywhere else. This week, you’ll hear the legendary performances from SA locals Eddie and the Valiants, Los de Esta Noche, Auji Collective, Young Costello, Elise Road, and Mary Maria. Be sure to tune in and relive the magic of Summer Night City!

Check out Summer Night City (2024) this Thursday, June 13 with Wezmer and Vintage Pictures, and every Thursday evening from 5:00pm-9:30pm throughout June and July at Texas Public Radio headquarters! The event is FREE and fun for the whole family! Located at 321 W Commerce St.