Summer Night City Radio

What kind of music will you hear at Summer Night City? Any color you like...

By Noah Slavin
Published June 2, 2024 at 1:54 PM CDT
Vanita Leo performs at TPR's Summer Night City on July 27, 2023.
Oscar Moreno
Vanita Leo performs at TPR's Summer Night City on July 27, 2023.

In this Summer Night City set, host Noah Slavin talks about all things SNC, and features exclusive live performances that can’t be found anywhere else. This week, you’ll hear the legendary performances from San Antonio locals Vanita Leo, LA45, Favorite Son, Roshii, Nicky Diamonds, Conwaythewhale, Michael J. and the Foxes, Good City Modern. and Any Color You Like. Be sure to tune in and relive the magic of Summer Night City!

Check out Summer Night City (2024) every Thursday evening from 5 p.m. — 9:30 p.m. throughout June and July at Texas Public Radio headquarters! The event is FREE and fun for the whole family! Located at 321 W Commerce St.

Tags
Summer Night City Radio TPR Musiclocal music
Noah Slavin
Noah Slavin is the Marketing Coordinator at Texas Public Radio.
