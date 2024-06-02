What kind of music will you hear at Summer Night City? Any color you like...

In this Summer Night City set, host Noah Slavin talks about all things SNC, and features exclusive live performances that can’t be found anywhere else. This week, you’ll hear the legendary performances from San Antonio locals Vanita Leo, LA45, Favorite Son, Roshii, Nicky Diamonds, Conwaythewhale, Michael J. and the Foxes, Good City Modern. and Any Color You Like. Be sure to tune in and relive the magic of Summer Night City!

Check out Summer Night City (2024) every Thursday evening from 5 p.m. — 9:30 p.m. throughout June and July at Texas Public Radio headquarters! The event is FREE and fun for the whole family! Located at 321 W Commerce St.