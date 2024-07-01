Grrrltoy plays for you, plus Joe Posada, Mariachi Azteca de America and more

This episode of Summer Night City: On Air features performances from San Antonio locals Vintage Pictures, Grrrltoy, Wezmer, Powdered Wig Machine, Lloronas, Joe Posada Trio, and Marichi Azteca de America, recorded at TPR's downtown studios during Summer Night City 2024. Be sure to tune in and relive the magic!

And be sure to check out Summer Night City (2024) every Thursday from 5:00pm-9:30pm throughout June and July at Texas Public Radio headquarters! The event is FREE and fun for the whole family! Located at 321 W Commerce St.