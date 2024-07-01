© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Summer Night City: On Air

Grrrltoy plays for you, plus Joe Posada, Mariachi Azteca de America and more

By Noah Slavin
Published July 1, 2024 at 9:32 AM CDT
Grrrltoy at TPR's Summer Night City on June 20, 2024.
OSCAR MORENO
Grrrltoy at TPR's Summer Night City on June 20, 2024.

This episode of Summer Night City: On Air features performances from San Antonio locals Vintage Pictures, Grrrltoy, Wezmer, Powdered Wig Machine, Lloronas, Joe Posada Trio, and Marichi Azteca de America, recorded at TPR's downtown studios during Summer Night City 2024. Be sure to tune in and relive the magic!

And be sure to check out Summer Night City (2024) every Thursday from 5:00pm-9:30pm throughout June and July at Texas Public Radio headquarters! The event is FREE and fun for the whole family! Located at 321 W Commerce St.

Summer Night City: On Air TPR Musiclocal musicSummer Night City
Noah Slavin
Noah Slavin is the Marketing Coordinator at Texas Public Radio.
