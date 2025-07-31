Dams at Lakes Placid and McQueeney just months from completion

TPR’s journalism is free to read, but not free to produce. If you believe in independent, local journalism, help us keep it going.

The Guadalupe Blanco River Authority reported the work to replace dams at Lakes Placid and McQueeney could be completed in a matter of months.

The dam at Lake Placid at Seguin should be finished by September.

Charles Hickman, the GBRA's executive manager of engineering, described where the work is now on that project.

"The general contractor has moved on to an exciting phase of setting the gates into this project and the first of two large spill gates that will ultimately serve this project," Hickman said.

The dam at Lake McQueeney could be finished in December. The first of three spill gates is going in there.

The work to replace the century-old spill gates on those GBRA lakes began in 2023. Work on a new dam at Lake Dunlap was completed that same year.

Prior spill gate failures on the GBRA lakes that led to lower lake levels prompted the work.

Court battles between lake front property owners and the GBRA were replaced by voter-approved cooperative financing arrangements to replace the dams.

Tens-of-millions of dollars have been spent on the projects.