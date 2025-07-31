© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Dams at Lakes Placid and McQueeney just months from completion

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published July 31, 2025 at 4:36 PM CDT
Below the old spill gate of the dam on Lake McQueeney
Brian Kirkpatrick
/
TPR
Below the old spill gate of the dam on Lake McQueeney

The Guadalupe Blanco River Authority reported the work to replace dams at Lakes Placid and McQueeney could be completed in a matter of months.

The dam at Lake Placid at Seguin should be finished by September.

Charles Hickman, the GBRA's executive manager of engineering, described where the work is now on that project.

"The general contractor has moved on to an exciting phase of setting the gates into this project and the first of two large spill gates that will ultimately serve this project," Hickman said.

The dam at Lake McQueeney could be finished in December. The first of three spill gates is going in there.

The work to replace the century-old spill gates on those GBRA lakes began in 2023. Work on a new dam at Lake Dunlap was completed that same year.

Prior spill gate failures on the GBRA lakes that led to lower lake levels prompted the work.

Court battles between lake front property owners and the GBRA were replaced by voter-approved cooperative financing arrangements to replace the dams.

Tens-of-millions of dollars have been spent on the projects.

