Fronteras: ‘Fighting the good fight’ — Artists confront injustice, inequity through ACLU artist-in-residence program

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas established its artist-in-residence program in 2022 as a way to support artists to lead projects that raise awareness on issues like border and immigration, LGBTQ+ equality, and voting rights.

Two artists were recently selected to serve the 2025-26 term. Each will receive $30,000 to work alongside the ACLU and the community to advocate for their respective projects.

San Antonio native Vincent Valdez will work to complete his New Americans series.

The monumental portraits depict impactful individuals who continue to “fight the good fight” against injustices in America.

Valdez said he aims to distribute his portraits to classrooms and organizations as a way to inspire others to do the same.

“I’ve spent the course over a lifetime really trying to use visual images as a means to inform, educate, and empower individuals,” he said. “My aim with a project like New Americans is to use it as a reminder to all of us that … there is plenty worth fighting for.”

KB Brookins — a Black, queer and trans writer — was also selected for this year’s artist-in-residence program.

Brookins, who uses they/them pronouns, will use original composition, workshops, and public presentations to address the inequality of pre-trial detention in Texas jails.

They said the residency opportunity helps increase their reach and gets people talking about the issue.

“I don’t know a lot of Black families that aren’t impacted by incarceration,” they said. “All I hope to do is to empower people to use their creative voices and amplify creative arts as much as I can through this position.”

