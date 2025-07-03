© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘Fighting the good fight’ — Artists confront injustice, inequity through ACLU artist-in-residence program

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published July 3, 2025 at 6:28 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
The American Civil Liberties Union in Texas selected two artists for its 2025-26 artist-in-residence program.
1 of 3  — aclutx_arts_banner2.jpg
The American Civil Liberties Union in Texas selected two artists for its 2025-26 artist-in-residence program.
Courtesy / ACLU of Texas
Vincent Valdez works on his artwork, So Long, Mary Ann (2019).
2 of 3  — Vincent Valdez Headshot (1) (1).jpeg
Vincent Valdez works on his artwork, So Long, Mary Ann (2019).
Courtesy / Vincent Valdez
San Antonio native Vincent Valdez will work to complete his New American series as part of the 2025-26 artist-in-residence program. From left to right: Juan Cartegena (2021); Teresita Fernandez (2021).
3 of 3  — Screenshot 2025-07-01 114123.png
San Antonio native Vincent Valdez will work to complete his New American series as part of the 2025-26 artist-in-residence program. From left to right: Juan Cartegena (2021); Teresita Fernandez (2021).
Courtesy / Vincent Valdez

The arts have long been used as a form of ongoing activism and advocacy in the U.S.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas established its artist-in-residence program in 2022 as a way to support artists to lead projects that raise awareness on issues like border and immigration, LGBTQ+ equality, and voting rights.

Two artists were recently selected to serve the 2025-26 term. Each will receive $30,000 to work alongside the ACLU and the community to advocate for their respective projects.

San Antonio native Vincent Valdez will work to complete his New Americans series.

The monumental portraits depict impactful individuals who continue to “fight the good fight” against injustices in America.

Valdez said he aims to distribute his portraits to classrooms and organizations as a way to inspire others to do the same.

“I’ve spent the course over a lifetime really trying to use visual images as a means to inform, educate, and empower individuals,” he said. “My aim with a project like New Americans is to use it as a reminder to all of us that … there is plenty worth fighting for.”

Writer and educator KB Brookins (left) and artist Vincent Valdez (right) were selected to serve as the 2025-26 artists-in-residence with the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas.
Writer and educator KB Brookins (left) and artist Vincent Valdez (right) were selected to serve as the 2025-26 artists-in-residence with the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas.

KB Brookins — a Black, queer and trans writer — was also selected for this year’s artist-in-residence program.

Brookins, who uses they/them pronouns, will use original composition, workshops, and public presentations to address the inequality of pre-trial detention in Texas jails.

They said the residency opportunity helps increase their reach and gets people talking about the issue.

“I don’t know a lot of Black families that aren’t impacted by incarceration,” they said. “All I hope to do is to empower people to use their creative voices and amplify creative arts as much as I can through this position.”

Read some of Brookins’ works below:

Good Grief & Elon Musk is Moving to Texas by KB Brookins by Texas Public Radio on Scribd

Tags
Fronteras Top StoriesTPR
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro