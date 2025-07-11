© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
Fronteras

Fronteras: Remembering San Antonio’s 1921 flood in the wake of devastation across the Texas Hill Country

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published July 11, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
A picturre of the 1921 flood in San Antonio. The photo is included in Chad Miller's West Side Rising: How San Antonio's 1921 Flood Devastated a City and Sparked a Latino Environmeental Justice Movement.
A picture of the 1921 flood in San Antonio. The photo is included in Char Miller'sWest Side Rising: How San Antonio's 1921 Flood Devastated a City and Sparked a Latino Environmental Justice Movement.
Courtesy / Char Miller
Photo from San Antonio's 1921 flood
Photo from San Antonio's 1921 flood
Courtesy / Char Miller
The aftermath of the 1921 flood in San Antonio.
The aftermath of the 1921 flood in San Antonio.
Courtesy / / Char Miller
Picture from West Side Rising: How San Antonio’s 1921 Flood Devastated a City and Sparked a Latino Environmental Justice Movement.
Picture from West Side Rising: How San Antonio’s 1921 Flood Devastated a City and Sparked a Latino Environmental Justice Movement.
Courtesy / Char Miller
West Side Rising: How San Antonio’s 1921 Flood Devastated a City and Sparked a Latino Environmental Justice Movement by Char Miller
West Side Rising: How San Antonio’s 1921 Flood Devastated a City and Sparked a Latino Environmental Justice Movement by Char Miller
Courtesy / Trinity University Press

From the Rio Grande to the Guadalupe River, rivers and creeks roll through the Texas Hill Country, and Central and South Texas.

On July 4, record rainfall caused the Guadalupe River in Kerr County to rise as much as 25 feet in a matter of minutes. Families, houses, trees and cars were all swept away downstream.

People tour the wreckage from floodwaters in Kerrville, Saturday, July 5, 2025.
People tour the wreckage from floodwaters in Kerrville, Saturday, July 5, 2025.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Wreckage from the floodwaters on Saturday, July 5, 2025.
Wreckage from the floodwaters on Saturday, July 5, 2025.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Wreckage from floodwaters in Kerrville on Saturday, July 5, 2025.
Wreckage from floodwaters in Kerrville on Saturday, July 5, 2025.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Wreckage from Friday's floods.
Wreckage from Friday's floods.
Jack Morgan / TPR
Wreckage from the flooding in Kerrville, July 5, 2025.
Wreckage from the flooding in Kerrville, July 5, 2025.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Wreckage from the flooding in Kerrville on Saturday, July 5, 2025.
Wreckage from the flooding in Kerrville on Saturday, July 5, 2025.
Saile Aranda / TPR

This is not the first time this part of Texas, nicknamed “flash flood alley,” has seen devastating flooding.

Floods all but wiped out parts of downtown and West Side San Antonio in 1921. Fifty-one people were officially killed in that event, but some historians believe up to 250 may have died.

Char Miller is the author of West Side Rising: How San Antonio’s 1921 Flood Devastated a City and Sparked a Latino Environmental Justice Movement.

He spoke to Fronteras in 2021 about how the floods particularly impacted San Antonio’s historic West Side.

San Antonio
Fronteras: The Flood Of 1921 Devastated San Antonio's West Side. It Also 'Sparked A Latino Environmental Justice Movement.'
Norma Martinez
A devastating flood 100 years ago marked a critical turning point for San Antonio’s development. But the response efforts by local leaders at the time were largely driven by protecting economic interests of business elites while neglecting the barrios of the city’s West Side. A new book details what happened on that fatal night and the West Side community organizers who fought to protect their neighborhoods after city leadership failed them.

“There was no weather service flashing bulletins, and so on the West Side, those creeks rose rapidly and immediately spilled out of their very narrow banks and blew into the abutting neighborhoods,” said Miller. “The damage was intense, in part, because it's right around midnight and most people are asleep.”

Miller, a historian and environmental analysis scholar at Pomona College in Claremont, California, said the Westside Creeks were later restored with a view towards environmental conservation, recreation, and flood control.

“This is a story that is at once really devastating, but also is celebratory in that look at how the community … how it saved itself, and that's a tale that's rare in environmental justice stories,” he said.

Search and rescue efforts in Kerr County remain ongoing.

View how you can help survivors of the Kerr County floods below:

Environment & Natural Resources
Guadalupe River flood: How to help and how to find help
TPR Staff
The organizations working together to help the flood victims said that 'no additional in-kind donations (clothing, food, supplies) are needed in Kerrville.' They said the best way to help is with monetary donations.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

