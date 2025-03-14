Fronteras: ‘They speak about the human experience’ — Artist Vincent Valdez reflects on two decades of vibrant work

Native San Antonio artist Vincent Valdez brings large-scale, vivid portraits to life.

From a trilogy that explores white supremacy through images of the Ku Klux Klan, to a series that features the portraits of modern lynched men, Valdez’s work challenges symbols of power in society.

Two decades of Valdez’s artwork is now on display at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston (CAHM) as part of his first-ever museum survey, Vincent Valdez Just a Dream…

Valdez said his artwork is meant to make you feel and reflect on your own experiences and observations.

“(Art) elements are only part of a mere equation that takes you beyond — transcends you beyond the canvas, beyond the image itself,” he said. “It has to take you somewhere else.”

1 of 3 — B0000109.jpg San Antonio native Vincent Valdez showcases over two decades of artwork as part of his Vincent Valdez: Just a Dream exhibit at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. Vincent Valdez 2 of 3 — B0000085.jpg San Antonio artist Vincent Valdez explores identity and hope, struggle, and survival in his first-ever museum survey, Vincent Valdez: Just a Dream… Courtesy / Vincent Valdez 3 of 3 — Vincent Valdez Headshot (1) (1).jpeg Vincent Valdez works on his artwork, So Long, Mary Ann (2019). Courtesy / Vincent Valdez

Valdez said the title of the survey comes from Jimmy Clanton’s 1953 song .

“It served as a perfect exhibition title because I thought that it would engage the viewer and give the viewer or force the viewer to become an active participant,” he said. “You decide, is it all just a dream … or do you use those dreams and turn them into a real reality?”

Vincent Valdez: Just a Dream… is co-organized by CAHM and the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA).

It’s on display at CAMH through March 23 and will be presented at MASS MoCA starting in May .

Watch a snippet of Valdez talking about his work on PBS below: