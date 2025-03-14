© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fronteras

Fronteras: ‘They speak about the human experience’ — Artist Vincent Valdez reflects on two decades of vibrant work

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published March 14, 2025 at 6:18 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Vincent Valdez, So Long, Mary Ann, 2019. Oil on canvas. Private Collection.
1 of 10  — So Long, Mary Ann, 2019.jpg
Vincent Valdez, So Long, Mary Ann, 2019. Oil on canvas. Private Collection.
Photo: Paul Salveson
Vincent Valdez, People of the Sun (Grandma and Grandpa Santana), 2018. Oil on canvas. Collection, Alexa Pooter Brundage.
2 of 10  — Screenshot 2025-03-12 095213.png
Vincent Valdez, People of the Sun (Grandma and Grandpa Santana), 2018. Oil on canvas. Collection, Alexa Pooter Brundage.
Photo: Peter Molick
Vincent Valdez, The Rope, (After Marsden Hartley), 2018. Oil pastel on paper. Collection Lisa Rich and John McLaughlin.
3 of 10  — Screenshot 2025-03-12 095511.png
Vincent Valdez, The Rope, (After Marsden Hartley), 2018. Oil pastel on paper. Collection Lisa Rich and John McLaughlin.
Photo: Peter Molick
Vincent Valdez, Recuerdo, 1999, Oil on board.
4 of 10  — Screenshot 2025-03-12 102218.png
Vincent Valdez, Recuerdo, 1999, Oil on board.
Courtesy Joe A. Diaz
Vincent Valdez, Eaten, 2018-19. Oil on canvas, Collection David Hoberman, promised gift to the Hammer Museum.
5 of 10  — Eaten (In America) Installation, 2018-19.jpg
Vincent Valdez, Eaten, 2018-19. Oil on canvas, Collection David Hoberman, promised gift to the Hammer Museum.
Photo: Paul Salveson
Installation view of Vincent Valdez: Just a Dream… at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, 2024.
6 of 10  — CAMH_VincentValdez_20241118_001.jpg
Installation view of Vincent Valdez: Just a Dream… at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, 2024.
Courtesy Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. Image: Peter Molick
Installation view of Vincent Valdez: Just a Dream… at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, 2024.
7 of 10  — CAMH_VincentValdez_20241118_007.jpg
Installation view of Vincent Valdez: Just a Dream… at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, 2024.
Courtesy Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. Image: Peter Molick
Installation view of Vincent Valdez: Just a Dream… at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, 2024.
8 of 10  — CAMH_VincentValdez_20241118_010.jpg
Installation view of Vincent Valdez: Just a Dream… at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, 2024.
Courtesy Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. Image: Peter Molick
Installation view of Vincent Valdez: Just a Dream… at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, 2024.
9 of 10  — CAMH_VincentValdez_20241118_023.jpg
Installation view of Vincent Valdez: Just a Dream… at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, 2024.
Courtesy Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. Image: Peter Molick
Installation view of Vincent Valdez: Just a Dream… at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, 2024.
10 of 10  — CAMH_VincentValdez_20241118_040.jpg
Installation view of Vincent Valdez: Just a Dream… at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, 2024.
Courtesy Contemporary Arts Museum Houston. Image: Peter Molick

Native San Antonio artist Vincent Valdez brings large-scale, vivid portraits to life.

From a trilogy that explores white supremacy through images of the Ku Klux Klan, to a series that features the portraits of modern lynched men, Valdez’s work challenges symbols of power in society.

Two decades of Valdez’s artwork is now on display at the Contemporary Arts Museum Houston (CAHM) as part of his first-ever museum survey, Vincent Valdez Just a Dream…

Valdez said his artwork is meant to make you feel and reflect on your own experiences and observations.

“(Art) elements are only part of a mere equation that takes you beyond — transcends you beyond the canvas, beyond the image itself,” he said. “It has to take you somewhere else.”

San Antonio native Vincent Valdez showcases over two decades of artwork as part of his Vincent Valdez: Just a Dream exhibit at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston.
1 of 3  — B0000109.jpg
San Antonio native Vincent Valdez showcases over two decades of artwork as part of his Vincent Valdez: Just a Dream exhibit at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston.
Vincent Valdez
San Antonio artist Vincent Valdez explores identity and hope, struggle, and survival in his first-ever museum survey, Vincent Valdez: Just a Dream…
2 of 3  — B0000085.jpg
San Antonio artist Vincent Valdez explores identity and hope, struggle, and survival in his first-ever museum survey, Vincent Valdez: Just a Dream…
Courtesy / Vincent Valdez
Vincent Valdez works on his artwork, So Long, Mary Ann (2019).
3 of 3  — Vincent Valdez Headshot (1) (1).jpeg
Vincent Valdez works on his artwork, So Long, Mary Ann (2019).
Courtesy / Vincent Valdez

Valdez said the title of the survey comes from Jimmy Clanton’s 1953 song.

“It served as a perfect exhibition title because I thought that it would engage the viewer and give the viewer or force the viewer to become an active participant,” he said. “You decide, is it all just a dream … or do you use those dreams and turn them into a real reality?”

Vincent Valdez: Just a Dream… is co-organized by CAHM and the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA).

It’s on display at CAMH through March 23 and will be presented at MASS MoCA starting in May.

Watch a snippet of Valdez talking about his work on PBS below:

Tags
Fronteras Top StoriesTPR
Norma Martinez
Norma Martinez can be reached at norma@tpr.org and on Twitter at @NormDog1
See stories by Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro