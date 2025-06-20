© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: The road to untold history — Latinos in Heritage Conservation preserves Latinx sites and stories

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published June 20, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Latinos in Heritage Conservation visited the historic El Duranguito neighborhood in El Paso as part of its two-week storytelling road trip to West Texas.
Latinos in Heritage Conservation visited the historic El Duranguito neighborhood in El Paso as part of its two-week storytelling road trip to West Texas.
Latinos in Heritage Conservation visited historic neighborhoods like Duranguito in El Paso as part of its "Untold Stories of the Borderlands" tour across Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona.
Latinos in Heritage Conservation visited historic neighborhoods like Duranguito in El Paso as part of its "Untold Stories of the Borderlands" tour across Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona.
The historic El Duranguito neighborhood in El Paso.
The historic El Duranguito neighborhood in El Paso.
The Lincoln Center in El Paso was one of the locations visited by the Latinos in Heritage Conservation as part of its "Untold Stories of the Borderlands" road trip.
The Lincoln Center in El Paso was one of the locations visited by the Latinos in Heritage Conservation as part of its "Untold Stories of the Borderlands" road trip.
Latinos in Heritage Conservation visited the Quonset hut in Socorro as part of the "Untold Stories of the Borderlands."
Latinos in Heritage Conservation visited the Quonset hut in Socorro as part of the "Untold Stories of the Borderlands."
From scholars to advocates, members of the nonprofit Latinos in Heritage Conservation (LHC) work to support Latinx preservation efforts across the United States.

The group recently took a two-week road trip last month across the Southwestern U.S.

Stops in the “Untold Stories of the Borderlands” trip included West Texas cities like Marfa, Valentine, and El Paso, as well as Nogales, Tucson, and Phoenix in Arizona.

Hillary Morales Robles, LHC’s historic preservation officer, explained how less than 1% of heritage sites across the nation are protected on a federal level.

“Our goal is identifying what are the places that our community finds so much value [in from] the oldest part of the shared history of our nation.”

From left to right: Hillary Morales Robles, historic preservation officer at Latinos in Heritage Conservation; Asami Robledo-Allen Yamamoto, director of education and outreach for Latinos in Heritage Conservation.
From left to right: Hillary Morales Robles, historic preservation officer at Latinos in Heritage Conservation; Asami Robledo-Allen Yamamoto, director of education and outreach for Latinos in Heritage Conservation.

Many of the sites visited during the tour were recipients of Nuestra Herencia grants, the first grant program in the nation dedicated to funding Latinx heritage projects.

Asami Robledo-Allen Yamamoto, LHC’s director of education and outreach, said the group was to gather oral histories at each stop and talk with community members.

“We’re able to create a very authentic relationship,” she said. “Even though we're here conducting research, we’re not researching them — we’re learning from them, and it’s a really beautiful exchange of knowledge.”

LHC invites the public to share their own unique stories via the Abuela Project, which encourages storytelling and acts as a historical registry for significant Latinx sites across the U.S.

Click here to share your own piece of Latinx history.

View a video from the road trip below:

Norma Martinez
Marian Navarro
