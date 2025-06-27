© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Fronteras

Fronteras: Border Soundscapes Project captures the aural history and identity of the borderland

By Norma Martinez,
Marian Navarro
Published June 27, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
Jose Manuel Flores is an instructor at the University of Texas at El Paso’s Department of English. He records sound at the El Paso/Cuidad Juárez border for the Border Soundscapes Project.
Jose Manuel Flores is an instructor at the University of Texas at El Paso’s Department of English. He records sound at the El Paso/Cuidad Juárez border for the Border Soundscapes Project.
The Paso del Norte International Bridge spans the Rio Grande and connects El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juárez. In the middle of the bridge the flags of the U.S. and Mexico fly marking the international boundary.
The Paso del Norte International Bridge spans the Rio Grande and connects El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juárez. In the middle of the bridge the flags of the U.S. and Mexico fly marking the international boundary.
Vehicles wait in line to clear U.S. customs and immigration on the Paso del Norte International bridge connecting El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.
Vehicles wait in line to clear U.S. customs and immigration on the Paso del Norte International bridge connecting El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.
The Bridge of the Americas is seen over the Rio Grande, connecting El Paso to Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.
The Bridge of the Americas is seen over the Rio Grande, connecting El Paso to Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.
From honking cars to musicians to street vendors, crossing the U.S.-Mexico border is an experience filled with sound.

One researcher took inspiration from the 1977 World Soundscape Project, which was a way to explore the changing environment through sound, and created his own version.

The Border Soundscapes Project captures the everyday sonic experiences of life on the border.

Creator Jose Manuel Flores, an instructor at the University of Texas at El Paso’s Department of English, said his version of the project was born in the moments while he waited to cross on the bridge during his daily commutes.

Jose Manuel Flores is the creator of the Border Soundscapes Project. His project establishes that the sounds of the border are its identity.
Jose Manuel Flores is the creator of the Border Soundscapes Project. His project establishes that the sounds of the border are its identity.

“It’s like going in a tunnel,” he said. “The bridge is a tunnel, and in that tunnel a lot of sounds are surrounding you and every single sound has a story.”

Manuel Flores said the sounds capture the cultural identity of the border and the fronterizos who live their lives between the U.S. and Mexico.

“Our sister cities … share some kind of culture, and different activities are in some ways shaped from these dynamics,” he said. “That was part of my project: to identify what kind of elements shape our identity.”

Click here to view a soundmap of some places Flores has collected sound in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juárez.

Stream the Border Soundscapes Project below:

