Bexar County man who confessed to killing wife and wrapping her in plastic is charged with murder

A South Bexar County man was charged with murder on Wednesday after he confessed to choking his wife and wrapping her in plastic and rugs to hide the crime for a month inside their home.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said Charles Byrd, 49, killed his wife, Angela, on June 16 after an argument during which he accused her of cheating.

Salazar said domestic violence is at the base of the case: "This issue of domestic violence ends like this. It usually ends in a homicide. It escalates to that point."

Bexar County continues to have one of the worst domestic homicide rates in Texas.

Salazar added that 10 of the 19 homicides reported across Bexar County last year were related to domestic violence.