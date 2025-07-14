© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Final pre-trial hearing for case over fatal police shooting of Melissa Perez set for next week

Texas Public Radio | By Josh Peck
Published July 14, 2025 at 2:55 PM CDT
A screenshot of from body camera footage of Sgt. Alfred Flores firing into Michelle Perez's home.
Courtesy photo
/
San Antonio Police Department
A screenshot of from body camera footage of Sgt. Alfred Flores firing into Michelle Perez's home.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The trial for three former San Antonio Police Department officers charged in connection with the shooting and killing of Melissa Perez in the summer of 2023 is nearing.

The final pre-trial hearing has been set for next Wednesday.

Two former officers, Eleazar Alejandro and Alfred Flores, are charged with murder over the shooting of Perez, a woman with schizophrenia who had an apparent mental health crisis at her apartment complex when the officers confronted her.

SAPD Chief William McManus quickly fired the three officers and said they had not followed protocol.

A third former officer, Nathaniel Villalobos, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant.

Body camera footage from the fatal shooting of Melissa Perez on June 23, 2023.
Criminal Justice
SAPD chief, city official answer questions about response to mental health calls after deadly shooting
Paul Flahive
Three San Antonio police officers stand accused of murdering a woman in the throes of a mental breakdown.

The most recent hearing was held in April. Defense attorneys accused prosecutors at the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office of withholding key evidence related to the process behind the speedy warrant that led to the officers’ arrests, which prosecutors denied.

Alejandro’s attorney Ben Sifuentes told Judge Ron Rangel, who is overseeing the case, that he believes the evidence the defense team is seeking may show that there was a “rush to judgment” by SAPD leadership in order to get warrants.

If documents were improperly withheld, Sifuentes said, it could constitute official misconduct — an offense that could trigger a 2023 Texas law that allows the state to remove locally elected prosecutors.

The DA’s office maintained that it had turned over all evidence it was legally required to and that the documents the defense is seeking do not exist.

Rangel ended that hearing by allowing the defense to share information with him under seal detailing why the potential evidence was so important to their case.

Rangel is likely to decide whether such evidence is likely to exist and whether the prosecution is required to turn it over to the defense at next week’s hearing.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Criminal Justice police shootingMelissa PerezBexar County DAMurder Trialmental healthTop StoriesTPR
Josh Peck
josh@tpr.org
See stories by Josh Peck