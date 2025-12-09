KPAC's James Baker recognized nationally for 'Momentos Musicales' series

Since 2021, TPR's James Baker has produced an ongoing series for KPAC 88.3 FM during Hispanic Heritage Month called Momentos Musicales, spotlighting the rich history of Latino musicians and composers, and their influence on the wide world of classical music.

The 2024 series focused on the indigenous languages and cultures of Central and South America.

"In too many cases these languages have disappeared in Mexico, Central and South America, plus the Caribbean islands," said Baker. "Many of these languages hang on through song and the musicians who keep Nahuatl, Quechua, Guarani, and numerous other pre-Columbian languages alive."

Reflecting on the series, Baker said, "This adventure beneath the official languages of Spanish, Portuguese, and French was a deep dive for Momentos Musicales."

Baker was recognized on Dec. 7 at the 18th National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards. The 2024 Momentos Musicales series was awarded 3rd place in the category Diversity in the Entertainment Industry - Radio.

"I was thrilled when the Los Angeles Press Club took notice of the series," said Baker. "To see my work advance to the finals and, ultimately, to its rank as third, is confirmation that diversity does matter in music and more broadly in our complicated world. Thanks to the LA Press Club and my colleagues at Texas Public Radio for their recognition."

You can listen to all of the episodes from the series using the audio player at the top of this page, or listen to our full Momentos Musicales collection at this link: https://www.tpr.org/show/momentos-musicales

