2025 Holiday Programming on TPR

Texas Public Radio celebrates the season with holiday programming to get you into the spirit, or simply offer a moment of reflection. Join us on KPAC 88.3 FM, KSTX 89.1 FM, and all of TPR's stations for a cornucopia of programs, including music, spoken word, and more. This page will be updated as shows are added to the lineup.

Thanksgiving

TPR News Stations, including KSTX 89.1 FM

Turkey Confidential, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam takes calls and comes to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year.

This year's guests include Samin Nosrat, author of the blockbuster Salt, Fat Acid, Heat and her latest, Good Things: Recipes and Rituals to Share with People You Love; Yossy Arefi, best-selling author of Snacking Bakes; Vivian Howard, chef and host of PBS's brand-new series Kitchen Curious, and Evan Kleiman, host of KCRW’s Good Food and beloved voice of public radio.

Feeding the Family, 8 p.m. For many people gathering around the table this holiday season, things feel… a little different. Maybe it’s the cost of ingredients that’s on your mind. Or new SNAP paperwork requirements. Maybe you’re a farmer - struggling after the USDA cut grant and loan forgiveness programs. This holiday season, Marketplace brings listeners a collection of stories about the economics and business of food – with a touch of history.

KPAC 88.3 FM

Every Good Thing, 1 p.m. This Thanksgiving, host Andrea Blain and classical music fans from all around the country take time to give thanks and celebrate one of life's most meaningful gifts: music. It's Every Good Thing — an hour of stories and music to celebrate Thanksgiving. Encore from 2024

Shadowglow: Thanksgiving with the American Sound, 2 p.m. This Thanksgiving enjoy an hour of music celebrating the special radiance of autumn and the richness of the holiday—music inspired by the uncanny fire of starlight, the hopeful warmth of luminaria, the lamps of gratitude we light within ourselves, even the golden glow of beloved Thanksgiving treats fresh from the oven. Michael Torke’s Appalachian-inspired Spoonbread is a scrumptious soundtrack for puttering in the kitchen, and Peter Boyer’s Radiance, the incandescent “Choose Something Like a Star” from Randall Thompson’s Frostiana, Michael Whalen’s nostalgic Shadows of October, Kenji Bunch’s contemplative Luminaria and Craig Hella Johnson’s affirming The Song That I Came to Sing fill the holiday with shimmering nuances of gratitude and hope.

Hanukkah

Sunday, December 14: Hanukkah Lights – airs on TPR News stations at 3 p.m.

The NPR favorite returns with new Hanukkah stories plus gems from the archive. Hosted by Murray Horwitz, and featuring Susan Stamberg, who passed away earlier this fall.

Monday, December 15: Candles Burning Brightly – airs on KPAC 88.3 FM, 4 p.m.

A delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home. Encore from 2024.

Christmas on TPR News stations:

Saturday, December 20, 8 p.m. — World Music with Deirdre Saravia celebrates Christmas around the globe.

Wednesday, Dec. 24

10 p.m., All Songs Considered Holiday Extravaganza (NPR): Hosts Robin Hilton and Stephen Thompson set off on another adventure in their annual attempt to throw a holiday party for the ages. This year, we’ve got a very tolerable mix of songs for the season and, as always, some very special guests.

11 p.m., Peabo’s 25th Anniversary Christmas Eve Special: Twenty-five years ago, Texas Public Radio made a grave mistake by allowing Nathan Cone and his pal David Furst to produce a Christmas Eve special full of holiday music and corny humor “hosted” by Peabo the rooster. Now, a quarter century later, there’s no end in sight. Tune in to find out what kind of wild adventure the bird takes us on this year for his silver anniversary (or is it a quarter-life crisis?)!!

Thursday, December 25

Noon: Jonathan Winters’ “A Christmas Carol.” An updated version of a public radio tradition hosted by the late Susan Stamberg. Master comedian Jonathan Winters presents a distinctive reading of Dickens' holiday classic, with a special performing edition prepared by Dickens for his own presentations. Also featuring Mimi Kennedy. From NPR and KCRW.

Christmas Eve: KPAC 88.3 FM

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, Wednesday, December 24, 9 a.m. — 11 a.m.

An annual and beloved Christmas tradition since 1928, the Christmas Eve broadcast of “A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols” is an extraordinary and memorable service of word and music from the Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England.

Share in a live, world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal music (anthems a cappella and with organ accompaniment, and congregational hymns), presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue.

Carlos, Customs and Candlelight, 4 p.m. The Celtic lands of Northwestern Europe have an especially rich musical heritage, and many Christmas songs and carols come from places like Ireland, Scotland, Brittany and other Celtic nations. Listen as host Andrea Blain explores music and customs that have roots in ancient winter celebrations and traditional Christmas festivals. The music features classical ensembles and soloists like Apollo’s Fire and Bryn Terfel, as well as traditional instruments like harp, fiddle and mandolin. Lots of well-known Christmas music comes from the Celtic tradition, and some very beautiful but lesser-known festive music.

Wednesday, December 25, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. — St. Olaf Christmas Festival

A service in song and word that has become one of the nation’s most cherished holiday celebrations. The festival includes hymns, carols, choral works, as well as orchestral selections celebrating the Nativity and featuring more than 500 student musicians in five choirs and the St. Olaf Orchestra.

New Year’s Day

Thursday, January 1, 10 a.m. - noon on KPAC 88.3 FM — New Year’s Day from Vienna

The Vienna Philharmonic presents its ever-popular annual New Year's Day concert from the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna with Yannick Nezet-Seguin conducting. You'll hear your favorite waltzes, polkas and more -- a great way to start off the New Year. Hosted by WBUR's Lisa Mullins.