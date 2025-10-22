Minor broadcast changes coming for listeners outside San Antonio

Beginning the week of October 27, Texas Public Radio will simulcast its San Antonio radio station, KSTX-FM, on all news stations within the TPR network, including KVHL-Llano, KTPR-Stanton, KCTI-Gonzales, KTPD-Del Rio, and KTXI-Ingram (during the news programming hours in the Hill Country).

Listeners will enjoy the same programs they are used to hearing on their local public radio station. However, they will begin hearing more state news, as well as occasional traffic reports from the flagship San Antonio station. In addition, anchors Norma Martinez and Steve Short will be reporting regional weather during select local breaks.

The changes are being made in part to address technical issues that have led to occasional playback and automation errors, including errant audio playing when it wasn’t supposed to, or dead air.

Consolidating operations into one unified signal will allow us to more quickly address these issues if and when they should arise, but more importantly, consolidation means a less complicated system for routing audio, which should hopefully eliminate these playback issues all together.

We believe the enhanced news and weather presence on the air will benefit listeners regardless of where they are listening from, and encourage our audience to provide feedback by writing letters@tpr.org. We would also invite listeners in Llano, the Hill Country, Del Rio, Gonzales and the Big Country to utilize TPR’s Community Events Calendar to submit public service announcements featuring local nonprofit and community organization activities for possible broadcast.

Thank you for being a vital part of Texas Public Radio!