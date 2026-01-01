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Community Calendar Event Submission

The TPR Community Calendar is a public resource to highlight non-profit events in the Texas Public Radio listener area. Please read the guidelines below to ensure your event falls under our submission guidelines.

Please allow at least one workday for the event to be manually approved. Non-Profit events submitted at least two weeks out are considered to go on-air as part of TPR's public service announcements.

If you are having trouble submitting your event through this form with a graphic, try submitting the event without a graphic.

For questions regarding submissions, email elisa@tpr.org
Submission Guidelines
Event Title
Venue Information
General Information
One Time Event
Recurring Event
Repeats Daily
Repeats Weekly
Repeats Monthly
You can select up to 3 categories.
Ticketing Information
Presenting Organization
Designation
Artist Information
Your Information
We ask for this information so that we can contact you with questions about the event, if necessary. We will not display any of your information on our site.