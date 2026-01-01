Community Calendar Event Submission

TPR accepts the following for publication on the Community Events Calendar:

• Events which serve audiences in TPR’s listener area.

• Events which are free to the public.

• Events presented by nonprofit organizations.

• Events which are fundraisers for a nonprofit. (100% of the funds received must go to that nonprofit.)

• Events presented by a college or university.

• Online events are accepted! Select "Online" from the venues menu and provide details in the summary.

• Please proofread your submission.

• Submitting a listing does not guarantee an on-air PSA.

• A recurring event is limited to a listing for up to three months.

• Resubmission is required after three months for ongoing events.

The Community Calendar cannot accept submissions for protest rallies, political rallies, gambling trips, the sale of general merchandise, promotion of event sponsors, promotion of commercial products or services, educational courses, training sessions, religious services, raffles, bingos, Las Vegas nights, etc.

