Community Calendar Event Submission
The TPR Community Calendar is a public resource to highlight non-profit events in the Texas Public Radio listener area. Please read the guidelines below to ensure your event falls under our submission guidelines.
Please allow at least one workday for the event to be manually approved. Non-Profit events submitted at least two weeks out are considered to go on-air as part of TPR's public service announcements.
If you are having trouble submitting your event through this form with a graphic, try submitting the event without a graphic.
For questions regarding submissions, email elisa@tpr.org
Please allow at least one workday for the event to be manually approved. Non-Profit events submitted at least two weeks out are considered to go on-air as part of TPR's public service announcements.
If you are having trouble submitting your event through this form with a graphic, try submitting the event without a graphic.
For questions regarding submissions, email elisa@tpr.org
Submission Guidelines