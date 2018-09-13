Join SOLI Onstage!

Are you a musician who's just waiting for your moment to shine? Are you a fan of modern music? Well then, your opportunity is now, as Texas Public Radio and SOLI Chamber Ensemble team up to present the sixth annual OPEN MIC NIGHT at TPR's Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater on Sunday, November 3!

Members of SOLI will warm up the crowd for you, and then it’s your turn on stage as we listen to the many talented performers that South Texas has to offer. The show will also be recorded for later broadcast on KPAC 88.3 FM!

You can be a part of the evening, as either a solo or ensemble. The only rules are that the music you perform must fit in with a traditional SOLI program. That means your music should be:



Written no earlier than 1970.

Through-composed (i.e. originally written down, not improvised.)

Primarily acoustic in nature, or created with limited amplification.

Generally falling within the "classical music" category if you were to buy it at the record store.

Additionally, we request that your piece be limited to 6 to 8 minutes in length (longer pieces require prior approval) to accommodate as many performers as possible. For example, if you have a String Quartet, please play only one movement, not the entire work!

Limited spaces are available – to apply to be a part of the show, please follow this link to signup, and don’t forget to enter a link to a representative performance of your work (does not have to be the specific work you are proposing) on Soundcloud or YouTube. We’ll contact selected performers before the event so you’ll have time to get in extra practice!

SIGN ME UP! https://form.jotform.com/242328411045144

Then everyone is invited to join your friends and neighbors at SOLI Open Mic Night at TPR, located at 321 W. Commerce St. It’ll be a great night of San Antonio displaying its talent. Free validated parking is available at the City Tower Garage at 111 North Main Street. An Additional entrance is at 60 North Flores Street.

TPR's main entrance on Commerce Street is fully accessible via wheelchair, with a designated curb cut for vehicular drop off.



Sunday, November 3, 2024 | Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater

| 7:00 PM

