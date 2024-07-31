Summer Night City: Wezmer & Vintage Pictures

Thursday, June 13 was our second Summer Night City event of the season with performances by Wezmer and Vintage Pictures. Summer Night City is TPR's live, free concert series hosted every Thursday night in June and July. Each week, two artists take the stage and play for the community, accompanied by food trucks, drinks, and local vendors from Last Chance Market. Catch our future Summer Night City performances at TPR Headquarters, located at 321 W. Commerce in the heart of San Antonio.

Right off the San Marcos River, you will find the indie/ alternative group Wezmer, welcoming the summer season with their popular songs like "Me" and "Alone With You." Their blend of guitar and synthetic sounds evokes a sense of carefreeness and joy, allowing you to sit back and vibe with the music. Wezmer's debut album, "I Know Where I Belong," and new single "In My Hand" are currently streaming on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and wherever else you listen to music.

Oscar Moreno/ Texas Public Radio Wezmer performing on stage at Summer Night City.

What started as two brothers (Christian and J.J. Felan) from San Antonio with a love of music grew into the alternative Latin band we know today as Vintage Pictures. Mixing popular genres like American Pop and Latin Rock with the ingenious sounds created by their two bandmates and high school friends (Gabe Jimenez and Jalen Johnson), bring together a perfect blend that represents where they came from and where they are going. Watch their Summer Night City performance at TPR Headquarters below and stream their latest single "Twist of Fate" on Spotify, Apple Music, and other music listening platforms. Follow Vintage Pictures on Instagram.

Oscar Moreno/ Texas Public Radio Vintage Pictures performing at night at Summer Night City

Thank you to our sponsors for making this night possible: City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture, 80/20 Foundation, Dixie Flag & Banner Company, Sound City Productions, San Antonio River Authority, H-E-B Helping Here, Texas Music Office, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

