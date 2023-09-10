Summer Night City: Elise Road

A talented songwriter, vocalist, and performer, Elise Road brought a medley of R&B sounds inspired by the music of her youth. Like her inspirations, Tori Kelly, Alicia Keys, and Erykah Badu, she and her band are redefining the genre of soul music.

Enjoy this set live from Legacy Park in Downtown San Antonio and follow Elise Road on Instagram.

Filmed and directed by Jacob Glombowski. Audio production by Alfie De la Garza.

Summer Night City is supported by 80/20 Foundation, City of San Antonio Arts & Culture, Dixie Flag & Banner, Sound City Productions and San Antonio Water Systems, and Milton Sleep Co.