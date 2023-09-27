Summer Night City: Joaquin

Chicano activist by day, soul music performer by night. The soul revival from Joaquin is the real deal. Straight from the westside of San Antonio, his connection to the culture and history lives through the music. You may have seen Joaquin perform in the Valiants - of Eddie and The Valiants, but this new venture is his original soul music.

Like his sonic predecessors, The Royal Jesters, Sunny Ozuna, and Henry Peña, the West Side Sound and crooner style is renewed and made new again in 2023.

