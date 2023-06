SNC Wrap-Up With Noah And Tori

Join us every week for the official SNC Wrap-Up with TPR's Marketing Coordinator Noah Slavin and TPR's Event Manager Tori Pool.

In this week's recap, Noah and Tori dive into the magic of Summer Night City, a music festival in downtown San Antonio, every Thursday night in June and July at Legacy Park. The event brought together a diverse array of west-side soul, captivating the hearts of music lovers from all over the city.

The night kicked off with DJ Caryatid, spinning classic '80s vinyl for our pet friendly Yappy Hour. San Antonio's Eddie and the Valiants then got on stage and brought the vibes. Following that was Joaquin, a new do-wop Chicano Soul project. The energy was electric as the crowd swayed to the rhythm of these talented musicians, who effortlessly blended classic soul with a modern twist.

Huge thank you to our sponsors: 80/20 Foundation, City of San Antonio Arts & Culture, Dixie Flag & Banner, Sound City Productions and San Antonio Water Systems.

Be sure to follow the artists on social media!

Joaquin (Original Chicano Soul):

IG: https://www.instagram.com/joaquinsoulmusic/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/JoaquinMuerte

Eddie & the Valiants:

IG: https://www.instagram.com/eddievaliants/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/eddieandthevaliants