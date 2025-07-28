The KPAC Blog features classical music news, reviews, and analysis from South Texas and around the world.
Bach, Bassoon & John Williams
A teen guitarist from Colorado plays a beautiful work by Bach, a cellist plays an emotional Elegy by John Williams, and a pianist performs a piece that draws from the worlds of classical and jazz. We'll also hear from a teenage bassoonist who shares what it's like living with neurodivergence and meet a young clarinetist who left his home in Peru to pursue music in the U.S.
- Kaz Hudson, 17, Guitar, from Centennial, Colorado
Suite for Cello No. 3 in C Major, BVW 1009 transposed for guitar in G major, I. Prelude by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)
- Katelyn Nguyen, 16, Bassoon, from Portland, Oregon
Drei Etuden (Three Etudes) for Bassoon and Piano, II. Tempo di Modinha with pianist Maria Garcia III. Allegro scherzoso by Jose Siqueira (1907-1985)
- Miles Levine, 16, Cello, from Hastings-on-Hudson, New York
Elegy for Cello and Orchestra by John Williams (b. 1932)
- Joaquín Chávez, 18, Clarinet, from Lima, Peru and currently living in Interlochen, Michigan
Sonatina for Clarinet and Piano, Op. 29, I. Allegro con brio and III. Furioso by Malcolm Arnold (1921-2006) with pianist Ya-Ju Chuang
- Eric Zhang, 17, Piano, from Bedford, MA
Play Piano Play, VII. Lento, molto tranquillo e piano by Friedrich Gulda (1930-2000)
