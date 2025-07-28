© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.
KPAC Blog
The KPAC Blog features classical music news, reviews, and analysis from South Texas and around the world.

Bach, Bassoon & John Williams

Published July 28, 2025 at 10:46 AM CDT
Host Peter Dugan interviews cellist Miles Levine, 16, from Hastings-on-Hudson, New York.
Courtesy of From the Top
Host Peter Dugan interviews cellist Miles Levine, 16, from Hastings-on-Hudson, New York.

A teen guitarist from Colorado plays a beautiful work by Bach, a cellist plays an emotional Elegy by John Williams, and a pianist performs a piece that draws from the worlds of classical and jazz. We'll also hear from a teenage bassoonist who shares what it's like living with neurodivergence and meet a young clarinetist who left his home in Peru to pursue music in the U.S.

