Arts & Culture

Summer Night City: The Way The World Ends

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Music Staff
Published August 24, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT
OSCAR MORENO / TPR
The Way The World Ends performing live at Legacy Park for Summer Night City 2023.

Summer Night City's Psychedelic Soul Night brought local group, The Way The World Ends, to warm up the evening. A trio of talented performers, they brought their own style of prog-rock to the stage. During this live set, you'll experience unique vocal arrangements over tight, technical music compositions.

Follow The Way The World Ends on Instagram.

Filmed and directed by Jacob Glombowski. Audio production by Alfie De la Garza.

Summer Night City is supported by 80/20 Foundation, City of San Antonio Arts & Culture, Dixie Flag & Banner, Sound City Productions and San Antonio Water Systems.

1 of 9  — tw 1.jpg
OSCAR MORENO / TPR
2 of 9  — tw 2.jpg
OSCAR MORENO / TPR
3 of 9  — tw 3.jpg
OSCAR MORENO / TPR
4 of 9  — tw 4.jpg
OSCAR MORENO / TPR
5 of 9  — tw 7.jpg
OSCAR MORENO / TPR
6 of 9  — tw 6.jpg
OSCAR MORENO / TPR
7 of 9  — tw 5.jpg
OSCAR MORENO / TPR
8 of 9  — tw 8.jpg
OSCAR MORENO / TPR
9 of 9  — tw 9.jpg
OSCAR MORENO / TPR

