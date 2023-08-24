Summer Night City: The Way The World Ends

Summer Night City's Psychedelic Soul Night brought local group, The Way The World Ends, to warm up the evening. A trio of talented performers, they brought their own style of prog-rock to the stage. During this live set, you'll experience unique vocal arrangements over tight, technical music compositions.

Filmed and directed by Jacob Glombowski. Audio production by Alfie De la Garza.

