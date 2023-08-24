© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Arts & Culture

Summer Night City: Vanita Leo

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Music Staff
Published August 24, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT
OSCAR MORENO / TPR
Vanita Leo performing at Legacy Park for Summer Nighty City 2023.

Vanita Leo writes her music from a personal place, exploring the intersection of Latinx and American music. With an electrifying performance of cumbias and indie Tejana music, Vanita Leo and her band lit up Legacy Park with their set.

Play it loud and find a dancing partner nearby, this one will have you moving!

Filmed and directed by Jacob Glombowski. Audio production by Alfie De la Garza.

Summer Night City is supported by 80/20 Foundation, City of San Antonio Arts & Culture, Dixie Flag & Banner, Sound City Productions and San Antonio Water Systems.

1 of 8  — vanita 7.jpg
OSCAR MORENO / TPR
2 of 8  — vanita 8.jpg
OSCAR MORENO / TPR
3 of 8  — vanita 6.jpg
OSCAR MORENO / TPR
4 of 8  — vanita 3.jpg
OSCAR MORENO / TPR
5 of 8  — vanita 1.jpg
OSCAR MORENO / TPR
6 of 8  — vanita 2.jpg
OSCAR MORENO / TPR
7 of 8  — vanita 4.jpg
OSCAR MORENO / TPR
8 of 8  — vanita 5.jpg
OSCAR MORENO / TPR

