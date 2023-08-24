Summer Night City: Vanita Leo

Vanita Leo writes her music from a personal place, exploring the intersection of Latinx and American music. With an electrifying performance of cumbias and indie Tejana music, Vanita Leo and her band lit up Legacy Park with their set.

Play it loud and find a dancing partner nearby, this one will have you moving!

Filmed and directed by Jacob Glombowski. Audio production by Alfie De la Garza.

Summer Night City is supported by 80/20 Foundation, City of San Antonio Arts & Culture, Dixie Flag & Banner, Sound City Productions and San Antonio Water Systems.