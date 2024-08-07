Summer Night City: Pochos Chidos & Volcán

Celebrating the Fourth of July, San Antonio style, Summer Night City featured cumbias and Latin psychedelic music from artists Pochos Chidos and Volcán. Summer Night City is TPR's live, free concert series hosted every Thursday night in June and July. Each week, two artists take the stage and play for the community, accompanied by food trucks, drinks, and local vendors from Last Chance Market. Catch our future Summer Night City performances at TPR Headquarters, located at 321 W. Commerce in the heart of San Antonio.

The instrumental Latin psychedelic rock group from San Antonio, Pochos Chidos, is offering a fresh take on Latin music by incorporating traditional Latin rhythms and funky instrumentals to create their unique sound. The talents of Pochos Chidos come together to create entrancing sounds for all music lovers to enjoy. Listen to more from Pochos Chidos on Spotify, Apple Music, and other platforms where you listen to music.

Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio

Volcán mixes the traditional cumbias and the Tejano sound from San Antonio, Texas with funk and rhythm to introduce a new wave of Latino music to all audiences. Their live performance at Summer Night City had many in the crowd entranced by their unique sound and had given them the urge to get up and dance throughout the night. Stay up to date with Volcán on their Instagram and listen to their music on Spotifyand other music streaming platforms.

Alejandra Sol Casas/ Texas Public Radio

Huge thanks to our sponsors: City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture, 80/20 Foundation, Sound City Productions, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

