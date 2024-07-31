Summer Night City: Powdered Wig Machine & Haunt Me

With performances by Powdered Wig Machine and Haunt Me, Thursday, June 27th, marked the last Summer Night City event of June and the halfway point of our series. Summer Night City is TPR's live, free concert series hosted every Thursday night in June and July. Each week, two artists take the stage to perform for the community, accompanied by food trucks, drinks, and local vendors from Last Chance Market. Catch our upcoming Summer Night City performances at TPR Headquarters, located at 321 W. Commerce in the heart of San Antonio.

The San Antonio art rock and psychedelic punk band Powdered Wig Machine mixes various aspects of music and art to create their unique sound and aura. Starting as a wacky, unusual, and always genuine web series on YouTube, they have grown as artists and know how to convey every manic thought that crosses their mind, transforming it into amazing sounds and sights. Listen to their debut album "It's What I've Always Wanted" on Spotify, Apple Music, and wherever else you listen to music.

Oscar Moreno

The Austin-based alternative and dark wave group Haunt Me is a fast-growing band recognized not only in Texas but also around the country in cities like Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Established in 2021, Haunt Me has released many romance and love songs, showcasing their core as hopeless romantics. Catch them on tour this year in cities like Seattle, Washington and Dallas, Texas. Visit their website for tour dates and stream their music on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

Oscar Moreno/ Texas Public Radio

Thank you to our sponsors for making this night possible: City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture, 80/20 Foundation, Dixie Flag & Banner Company, Sound City Productions, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Check out more photos from this event here.

Catch up with these live performances and more from this summer below!