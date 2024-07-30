Summer Night City: Havana Soul & Joe Posada Trio

We kicked off the 2024 Summer Night City season with amazing performances from Havana Soul and Joe Posada Trio featuring Mariachi Azteca de America and DJ Rambo Salinas. Summer Night City is TPR's live, free concert series hosted every Thursday night in June and July. Each week, two artists take the stage and play for the community, accompanied by food trucks, drinks, and local vendors from Last Chance Market. Catch our future Summer Night City performances at TPR Headquarters, located at 321 W. Commerce in the heart of San Antonio.

Born and raised in Havana, Cuba, Haile Uriarte discovered his passion for music at a young age. At 10, he began his musical journey at the Conservatory of Havana. His performances alongside renowned artists like Celia Cruz and Tito Nieves showcase his deep connection to Cuban music. Havana Soul captures the essence of Cuba with its soothing and rhythmic mambos, boleros, and captivating trumpet melodies. Keep up with Havana Soul on Facebook.

Multi-Latin Grammy winner and San Antonio native Joe Posada is one of the most celebrated saxophonists in music. By blending genres like jazz and Tejano, he captivates audiences while introducing these new sounds to young artists and musicians alike. Follow Joe Posada on Instagram.

