Episode 3: Battle Cry
Greg is rescued from his home when Hurricane Harvey hits Channelview. The floodwaters gash a temporary cap that covers the Superfund site, unleashing chemicals into the river. Carolyn and Greg join forces to create the Channelview Health and Improvement Coalition. Greg campaigns publicly — and successfully — against a barge company’s plan to dig up tons of river sludge to make way for more barges.
To see pictures of Carolyn and Greg and learn more about Channelview, go to fumedpodcast.com.
CREDITS
Host: David Leffler
Editor: Susan White
Executive Producer: Jordan Gass-Pooré
Senior Producer: Salina Arredondo
Assistant Producer: Savanna Strott
Reporting: David Leffler, Savanna Strott and Salina Arredondo
Additional Research: Jana Cholakovska and Jordan Gass-Pooré
Sound Engineer: Mark Bush
Original Music: Michael Ramos
Jim Morris is the executive director and editor in chief of Public Health Watch