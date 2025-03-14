Birth of the Activists
Carolyn’s neighborhood becomes ground zero for Channeview’s rapid industrialization. A fire engulfs a nearby chemical storage facility, and a barge company builds its headquarters across the street from her house. Greg uses drones to keep tabs on the chemical barges that are moving into his neighborhood, close to a Superfund site filled with cancer-causing dioxin.
To see pictures of Carolyn and Greg and learn more about Channelview, go to fumedpodcast.com.
CREDITS
Host: David Leffler
Editor: Susan White
Executive Producer: Jordan Gass-Pooré
Senior Producer: Salina Arredondo
Assistant Producer: Savanna Strott
Reporting: David Leffler, Savanna Strott and Salina Arredondo
Additional Research: Jana Cholakovska and Jordan Gass-Pooré
Sound Engineer: Mark Bush
Original Music: Michael Ramos
Jim Morris is the executive director and editor in chief of Public Health Watch