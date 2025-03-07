River on Fire

It’s the 1980s. Carolyn Stone and Greg Moss have settled into quiet lives in Channelview — an unincorporated community outside Houston, in the heart of the nation’s petrochemical industry. But within a few years, petrochemical plants and chemical barges move in, and air pollution and industrial accidents become routine. When they realize that state lawmakers and regulators aren’t going to protect them, Carolyn and Greg start fighting back themselves.

To see pictures of Carolyn and Greg and learn more about Channelview, go to fumedpodcast.com.

CREDITS

Host: David Leffler

Editor: Susan White

Executive Producer: Jordan Gass-Pooré

Senior Producer: Salina Arredondo

Assistant Producer: Savanna Strott

Reporting: David Leffler, Savanna Strott and Salina Arredondo

Additional Research: Jana Cholakovska and Jordan Gass-Pooré

Sound Engineer: Mark Bush

Original Music: Michael Ramos

Jim Morris is the executive director and editor in chief of Public Health Watch