Texas Matters

Texas Matters: 'Fumed'-A Texas stand-off

By David Leffler | Public Health Watch,
David Martin Davies
Published March 28, 2025 at 1:53 PM CDT
Texas Public Radio is partnering with the nonprofit newsroom Public Health Watch to amplify their reporting on environmental issues and resulting health impacts in Channelview.

Channelview is a once quiet unincorporated community outside Houston. It’s now in the heart of America’s petrochemical industry. And the residents are dealing with a lot—explosions and toxins and more.

The series tells the stories of two residents who self-empowered to demand justice and hold the powerful companies accountable.

David Leffler | Public Health Watch
David Martin Davies
David Martin Davies can be reached at dmdavies@tpr.org and on Twitter at @DavidMartinDavi
